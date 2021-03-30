Bobby Gillespie, Jehnny Beth Announce New Album 'Utopian Ashes'

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth will release new album 'Utopian Ashes' on July 2nd.

The Primal Scream frontman goes it alone on the new record, a series of cracked ballads that channel his love for classic country, blues, and soul.

Out on July 2nd, 'Utopian Ashes' began life in a Parisian studio, constructed alongside Savages' Jehnny Beth .

Character based songs that dwell upon an older couple whose marriage is coming to pieces, the album was produced by Brendan Lynch .

“In the same way you create characters for a novel, we’ve created characters here,” says Jehnny Beth. “But you put yourself in it, because you’re trying to understand the human situation. The singing has to be authentic. That’s all that matters.”

Bobby Gillespie explains: “When you write a song you marry the personal with the fictional and make art...”

“I was thinking about two people living alone, together but apart, existing and suffering in a psychic malaise, who plough on because of responsibilities and commitments. It’s about the impermanence of everything — an existential fact that everyone has to face at some point in their lives.”

New song 'Remember When We Were Lovers' is online now - slomo songwriting that recalls Primal Scream's own 'Damaged' while adding fresh elements, it pits gorgeous country elements against Stax horns.

Tune in now.

