Bob Moses Share Bittersweet 'Never Ending'

Canadian duo Bob Moses have shared new single 'Never Ending'.

Out now, it's the latest sign from their incoming album, with 'The Silence In Between' set to land on March 4th.

'Never Ending' is indicative of the pair's creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes.

House lit up in neon, 'Never Ending' also has definite traces of melancholy, an awareness that these moments of bliss will eventually pass by.

“We have all had moments we wanted to stay in forever,” Bob Moses state. “This song indulges the impulse and revels in that possibility.”

Directed by Cam Veitch and produced by Black Lake, the video for 'Never Ending' is online now - check it out below.

Tune in now.

'The Silence In Between' will be released on March 4th.

- - -