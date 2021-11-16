Bob Marley Exhibition To Open In London Next Year

A huge new Bob Marley exhibition will open in London next year.

The exhibition is titled the Bob Marley One Love Experience, and makes its global debut at London's Saatchi Gallery before embarking on a multi-city tour.

The 10 week London run opens in February, and it's set to be an absorbing insight into the life and work of a music legend.

Bob Marley One Love Experience features a plethora of iconic and unseen images, with fans able to journey through the One Love Forest, visit the Soul Shakedown Studio, and explore the journey of a Jamaican icon.

"We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy's heart. The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy's music and message to the globe," says Cedella Marley, CEO-Bob Marley Group Of Companies.

Jonathan Shank, CEO Of Terrapin Station, and director and producer of The Bob Marley One Love Experience, comments: “It’s an honour to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley One Love Experience. We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity”.

Tickets go on sale November 19th.

Bob Marley One Love Experience runs between February 2nd 2022 – April 18th 2022.

