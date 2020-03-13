Bob Dylan's Whiskey Soaked Theme Time Radio Hour Return Is A Joy

Bob Dylan has shared a brand new whiskey-flavoured instalment of Theme Time Radio Hour.

The songwriter returns to the airwaves this week, with the full range of Theme Time Radio Hour being broadcast by SiriusXM .

It's a feast for fans, with the radio run featuring all manner of revelations and entertainment, all led by the mercurial rock 'n' roll bard.

As a treat, Bob Dylan recorded a fresh episode of Theme Time Hour, themed around whiskey.

It's a beaut, too - his voice is strong and relaxed, the song choices are fantastic, and it's packed with tall tales and the odd true story or two.

Wonderful entertainment, you can check it out below.

Bob Dylan's new album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' is out now - review HERE.

