Bob Dylan's 17 Minute 'Murder Most Foul' Is Remarkable

Bob Dylan has shared his remarkable new song 'Murder Most Foul'.

The release is Dylan's first blast of new material in eight years, and it's one of his most ambitious ever works.

Lengthy - it clocks in a few seconds shy of 17 minutes - it probes the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

There's a huge amount of unpack, but his depiction of youthful promise cut out by encroaching darkness seems to set America's soul within its cross-hairs.

The track has already made a huge impact with fans, seemingly presented as a thanks for their loyalty.

Check out 'Murder Most Foul' below.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.