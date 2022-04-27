Bob Dylan Re-Recording Classic Songs With T Bone Burnett

Bob Dylan is seemingly re-recording some of his classic songs alongside T Bone Burnett.

The producer revealed the news, issuing a press release surrounding his Ionic Originals project.

The aim is to work with the highest fidelity audio possible, with Bob Dylan set to work on this "future-proof" project.

The songwriter will dip into his catalogue, re-recording some of his classic songs.

In a note, T Bone Burnett says: “An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one. Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting.”

He adds: “It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.”

All very exciting, but also pretty mysterious. What form will an Ionic Original take? What does Dylan himself deem 'classic'? The songwriter's memoir Chronicles memorably delved into lesser-heralded aspects of his work.

Closing, T Bone Burnett says he aims to “reset the valuation of recorded music.”

Bob Dylan's album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' was released in 2020.

- - -