Bob Dylan Curates 14CD Rolling Thunder Revue Box Set

Bob Dylan has curated a 14CD box set based on his famous Rolling Thunder Revue.

The 1975 tour took the legendary songwriter back out on the road, playing a series of shows across North America.

Joined by a host of guests, the performances have become much mythologised, with Dylan at his freewheeling best.

A new 14CD box set looks to be a true treasure trove for fans, featuring all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour that were professionally recorded.

Alongside this the box set will include tapes for recently unearthed rehearsals at New York's S.I.R. studios and the Seacrest Motel in Falmouth, MA plus a bonus disc featuring some one-of-a-kind performances from the tour.

'Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings' will be released on June 7th - pre-order LINK - and will contain 148 tracks in total, alongside never-before-seen Rolling Thunder Revue photos and an essay by novelist/musician Wesley Stace.

'Bob Dylan - Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings' details:

DISC 1: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 19, 1975

DISC 2: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 21, 1975

DISC 3: Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA – October 29, 1975

DISC 4-5: Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA – November 19, 1975

DISC 6-7: Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA – November 20, 1975

DISC 8-9: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (afternoon)

DISC 10-11: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (evening)

DISC 12-13: Forum de Montreal, Quebec, Canada – December 4, 1975

DISC 14: Rare Performances

