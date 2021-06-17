Bob Dylan Confirms New Streamed Concert

Bob Dylan is set to play a streamed concert on July 18th.

The songwriter partners with streaming company Veeps on the project, his first broadcast performance in just under three decades.

Billed as taking place in "an intimate setting", the show is titled Shadow Kingdom and marks his return to the stage following 2020's exceptional full length 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'.

Broadcast from July 18th, tickets cost $25 with the show featuring "renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event..."

