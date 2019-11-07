Bob Dylan Announces New Album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

Bob Dylan will release new album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' on June 19th.

The legendary songwriter returned with his epic song 'Murder Most Foul' a few weeks ago, prompted by the death of JFK.

Rumours of his first album of original material in eight years began circulating, and it seems that this speculation was on the money.

'Rough And Rowdy Ways' lands on June 19th, with Dylan sharing a new song alongside this announcement.

The album cover features a 50s style photo of a road-house, a couple dancing to the nearby jukebox.

There are certainly traces of 50s R&B on biting new song 'False Prophet', with its slouching meditation featuring Dylan at his most guttural.

Check out 'False Prophet' below.

