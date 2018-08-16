Boards Of Canada's WHY? Remix Remains Startling

Has it really been so long?

WHY? released their mighty 'Alopecia' full length 10 whole years ago, and while we have undoubtedly aged - those jeans don't fit quite as well, no more - the music remains as vital, as powerful as when we first heard it.

Gaining a full re-issue, 'Alopecia' will be accompanied by a breathless series of headline shows, with WHY? gathering to celebrate that mighty LP.

Always ripe ground for remixes, 'Alopecia' cut 'Good Friday' - "If you grew up with white boys / Who only look at black and Puerto Rican porno..." - was re-worked by seminal Warp duo Boards Of Canada.

Everything the Scottish pairing placing their name against is carefully considered, and their distinctive retro-futurist tint is drained through this intriguing remix.

Retaining that chugging, dub-influenced bass line, Boards Of Canada tease out fresh colour from the WHY? palette, adding a distinctly new spin on the original.

Acclaimed art duo BrainTwins - Jessica Dunn and Justin Shimp - have stepped in to work on the visuals, and their multi-media style perfectly matches the distorted electronic psychedelia that Boards Of Canada specialise in.

We've got first play - check it out below.

'Alopecia' is out now. For all the latest WHY? tour dates click HERE.

