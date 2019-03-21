Bo Ningen Open A Fresh Chapter With 'B.C'

UK based avant rock group Bo Ningen have broken cover.

The band's relentlessly inventive approach refuses to look backwards, a kind of future-fixated psychedelia that demolishes the past.

Signing to Alcopop! Records, the group kick off this fresh chapter with new single 'B.C.' and it's typically inventive.

A crunching return, it digs deep into Bo Ningen's foundations, reaching back to the root of rock music.

On the new material, guitarist Kohhei Matsuda says: “After years of countless bifurcation into sub-genres, music has been cut down to flakes. Music is suffocated. This album is a challenge to bridge between now and the time before the first bifurcation. To alternate the future.”

Order the single HERE or check it out below.

Bo Ningen's new album 'Sudden Fictions' will be released this Spring.

