Bo Ningen, Bobby Gillespie Kick Out The Jams On 'Minimal'

Bo Ningen link with Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie on new single 'Minimal'.

The track appears on the band's incoming album 'Sudden Fictions', out on June 26th.

'Minimal' finds the psych-rock force joining with Bobby Gillespie, the two setting controls for the heart of the sun.

Recorded in the studio together, it was "extracted and finalised" by producer Matthew Herbert. Bassist and vocalist Taigen Kawabe says:

"'Minimal' is the first-ever ‘properly produced’ track—as well as the most catchy song—in Bo Ningen’s thirteen year history. After crossing the world line guided by Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, the anthemic element of a new sound was extracted and finalised by producer/electronic musician Matthew Herbert."

Tune in now.

'Sudden Fictions' will be released on June 26th - LINK. Catch Bo Ningen at London's Village Underground on October 13th.

