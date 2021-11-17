Blur's Dave Rowntree To Release Solo Album

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree will release a solo album in 2022.

The drummer has been an ever-present in the British group, while also pursuing his political interests as a Labour councillor.

Next year brings a new first for Dave Rowntree - his debut solo album will be released on Cooking Vinyl.

It follows a number of pieces commissioned for film and television, including work for the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, BBC series The Capture and Netflix’s The One.

In a statement launching the album, Dave Rowntree commented:

“As a kid I used to spend hours spinning the dial on my radio, dreaming of escape to all the places whose exotic stations I heard. I’ve tried to make an album like that – tuning through the spectrum, stopping at each song telling a story about a turning point in my life, then spinning the dial and moving on. I’m very excited to be releasing the album on Cooking Vinyl next year.”

It's part of a wave of solo projects from his Blur comrades, with Damon Albarn releasing a solo album, Gorillaz continuing Song Machine, and Graham Coxon matching solo work against contributions to the new Duran Duran album.

