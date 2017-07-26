Blur's Alex James Isn't A Fan Of Re-Unions

Blur bass player Alex James has some strong words about re-unions.

The band are currently on hiatus, following the release of 2015 studio album 'The Magic Whip' and subsequent touring.

Speaking to the Mirror , Alex James had some fiery opinions about the prospect of bands continually reforming for new albums and live shows.

He said: "There are rumours of Led Zeppelin getting back together again and nobody really wants to hear their fucking new record, do they? They want to listen to 'Stairway To Heaven'."

"How old were they when they did Stairway to Heaven? Like 20 or something? And how old are they now, they are fucking 70," he continued. "It’s insane. At least people want to come in and try my cheese as well as listen to 'Parklife'. That is really important. I think it’s really good that I’ve got something else to talk about."

"You have to do it otherwise you become this weird, grotesque caricature of yourself by the time you get old like Mick Jagger," he said. "I’ve been listening to the Rolling Stones recently, but I wouldn’t fucking go and listen to them live, fucking hell."

He finished: "You can’t be Jumping Jack when you are 70 fucking 8."

The Big Feastival takes place on Alex James' farm between August 24th - 26th.

