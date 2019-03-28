Blur Played A Secret Set In Leytonstone Last Night

Watch highlights from the three song performance...
Blur played a surprise three song set at the Africa Express show in London last night (March 29th).

The band have been on down time since their epic Hyde Park show in 2017, but dusted down their instruments for a secret show.

Frontman Damon Albarn is a long-time supporter of Africa Express, and couldn't resist joining in the multi-artist show at Waltham Forest.

The full Blur line up leaped onstage for a three song set, playing 'Clover In Dover' for the first time in concert. Delivering a rabble-rousing 'Song 2' the band also found time to play 1997 single 'Tender'.

Here's a few fan clips.

