Blur Played A Secret Set In Leytonstone Last Night

Blur played a surprise three song set at the Africa Express show in London last night (March 29th).

The band have been on down time since their epic Hyde Park show in 2017, but dusted down their instruments for a secret show.

Frontman Damon Albarn is a long-time supporter of Africa Express, and couldn't resist joining in the multi-artist show at Waltham Forest.

The full Blur line up leaped onstage for a three song set, playing 'Clover In Dover' for the first time in concert. Delivering a rabble-rousing 'Song 2' the band also found time to play 1997 single 'Tender'.

Here's a few fan clips.

Here’s Blur reuniting in Leytonstone last night pic.twitter.com/fbAXDpFzj5 — James Palmer (@DuffPalm) March 30, 2019

Blur turned up pic.twitter.com/kP6yWCdLKd — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 29, 2019

Blur reformed tonight and played Tender, which ⁦@RosamundDean and I⁩ had at our wedding, so here’s a terrible video #AfricaExpress pic.twitter.com/o1UnhKZ7DL — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) March 30, 2019

As you may have heard, Blur played down my local park tonight as part of @WFculture19 and @africaexpress. Here's the whole of Song 2. Please excuse the shakiness, there was some moshing type behaviour. pic.twitter.com/xPeUEdW9xP — Tim Chipping (@timchipping) March 30, 2019

