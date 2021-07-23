Blue Lab Beats Spar With Ghetto Boy On 'Sensual Loving'

Blue Lab Beats link up alongside Ghetto Boy on new single 'Sensual Loving'.

The London based production team have their roots in jazz, but have grown to encompass just about every club form you can name.

'Sensual Loving' is the duo at their most soulful, leaning on their shared R&B roots while throwing in some of those bubbling afrobeats rhythms, too.

Kaidi Akinnibi adds some saxophone skills, while Ghettoboy's vocals have an imperious, deeply infectious quality.

Blue Lab Beats explain...

“Sensual loving started out on Drums and a percussion sample then David did his thing on keys bass and guitar then Kaidi did his thing on sax. Ghetto boy then recorded his vocals back in his home studio and the track was extremely fast and fun to make. Originally it was going to be a lot longer but then we wanted the arrangement to have much more of a punchier effect so then you really felt every section.”

Prince Dovlo shot the eye-catching video on Kokrobite Beach in Ghettoboy’s hometown of Accra - tune in now.

