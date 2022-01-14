Blue Lab Beats, Poppy Daniels Link On New Burner 'Gotta Go Fast'

Blue Lab Beats and Poppy Daniels link up on 'Gotta Go Fast'.

Out now, it's an expert blend of club tropes and jazz improvisation, melding together fusion elements with a gently euphoric feel.

Racing each other to the finish line, Blue Lab Beats and Poppy Daniels seem to exude joy on this blistering new song.

Blue Lab Beats say of its execution: “We recorded 'Gotta Go Fast' in the middle of the pandemic and this was the first track we ever recorded with the amazing Poppy Daniels. She did her solo within one take and we were absolutely blown away. This is one of our favourite tracks of the album and we can’t wait for it to be played out live.”

They continue: “It was a pleasure to have the talented Poppy Daniels on the song. The tempo and the vibe of the song are very different from what we are usually known for. Can’t wait to play this one live. Well done Poppy, brilliant solo!”

Poppy adds: “So excited for the release of ‘Gotta Go Fast’! This past year working with David and Namali, I really feel they’ve been able to help me share my voice ~ so hope ya’ll enjoy this as much as I did recording it...”

Tune in now.

