Blue Lab Beats Hit Up Saffron Grace For 'On & On'

London duo Blue Lab Beats link with Saffron Grace for new single 'On & On'.

The pair's excellent debut album 'XOver' seemed to tap into London's raw club energy, fusing their jazz background with underground flavours.

New album 'Voyage' lands on October 18th, and it's been 18 months in the works, with the pair vowing to "explore and push sonically even more than on our first album".

New single 'On & On' continues this theme of exploration, a neo-soul leaning squelcher with some neat fusion aspects.

The duo's thirst for jazz innovation seeps through, while Saffron Grace delivers a divine vocal.

As Blue Lab Beats put it: "The title 'Voyage' says it all..."

Tune in now.

Catch Blue Lab Beats at London's Omeara on November 8th.

