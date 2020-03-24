Blue Lab Beats Have Re-Worked Nao Yoshioka's 'Loyalty'

Nao Yoshioka is a vocalist to watch.

Soulful in approach, her music is wide open to fresh influences, part of a generation of artists crafting a new R&B lexicon.

New single 'Loyalty' is out now, and it's a smooth neo-soul jammer, one that re-tools impeccable influences for a 2k20 viewpoint.

It's a stellar release, one that seems to relish the chance to find full expression, the gilded lyric tumbling out over a breezy arrangement.

London jazz-tronica duo Blue Lab Beats have stepped in on remix duties, taking Nao's songwriting into a fresh space.

'Loyalty' is given a jazz-leaning overhaul, pulling and twisting the single in different directions.

Tune in now.

