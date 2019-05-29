Blue Lab Beats Channel Old School Party Vibes On 'Hi There'

London partnership Blue Lab Beats want to break down the walls between jazz and club culture, demolishing the divides between genres.

So far, they've succeeded admirably. Debut album 'Xover' was a bold 16 track affair, featuring a raft of guests assembled around the central production duo.

NK-OK and Mr DM have each other since they were kids, and their easy-going chemistry allows them to accept all manner of fresh ideas.

New EP 'Vibe Central' drops on June 28th, and it continues their journey. Arriving alongside a slew of summer dates, the release is led by 'Hi There' and it's a real party starter.

All clipped percussion and sloping jazz grooves, 'Hi There' taps into the sheer energy of the studio experience.

NK-OK explains: “With this EP we really wanted to try and capture the fun we both have in the Blue Lab studio. The vibe with these tracks was very natural and the majority of the songs were based on the initial idea. You can hear our development as a duo more strongly in this EP, we personally think it’s our best so far. You’ll be dancing a lot too, especially to 'Hi There', our first single!"

We're able to share the Soul Train inspired visuals, and it really brings the energy for a retro-tastic explosion of colour.

Tune in now.

Related: It's A Vibe - Clash Meets Blue Lab Beats

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.