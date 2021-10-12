Blue Lab Beats Announce New Album 'Motherland Journey'

Blue Lab Beats will release new album 'Motherland Journey' on February 25th.

The production duo embrace a boundary-less approach, moving from jazz to hip-hop via electronics and afrobeat.

'Motherland Journey' is out on February 25th, and it will feature recent singles 'Labels' (featuring Tiana Major9 and Kofi Stone), 'Dat It' (featuring Kiefer)', and more.

The title track is online now, co-written in Accra, Ghana alongside Ghanaian production talent KillBeatz during a late night production session.

Dipping into their passion for West African culture, the song features a sample of late afrobeat king Fela Kuti.

"'Motherland Journey' is a very special song to us especially having a legendary Fela Kuti feature on this track. We made this song when we were in Ghana with the one and only Killbeatz."

"When we got confirmation to have Fela Kuti‘s vocals from his publishers in Nigeria we were honestly blown away that he could really feature on our tracks. An absolute dream come true. When we got Poppy and Kaidi to play the horn line then we definitely got the song we wanted."

Tune in now.

'Motherland Journey' will be released on February 25th.

- - -