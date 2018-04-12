Blue House Link With Toby Thompson On 'Stay With Me'

Blue House exist in their own realm.

Often associated with London's jazz underground, the band also take notes from elements of folk, electronics, and so much more.

Freewheeling creativity with a rich emotional streak, Blue House recently set up base at London's Total Refreshment Centre to work on something new.

New album 'Gobstopper' is the result. Due out in March, it breaks all rules and definitions, searching for something fluid and free but still melodic.

We're able to share gorgeous new song 'Stay With Me', a piece that seems to float entirely free of definitions.

Acclaimed writer Toby Thompson has penned a special poem for the track, and his spoken word adds another emotional dimension to the composition.

A remarkable, engrossing, and wholly distinct piece of music, 'Stay With Me' has the air of David Lynch about it, from those twanging guitars to the gauzy synths.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.