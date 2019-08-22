Blue Hawaii Announce New Album 'Open Reduction Internal Fixation'

Blue Hawaii are set to release new album 'Open Reduction Internal Fixation' later this year.

The Montreal based duo share deep roots in Berlin, and their abstract take on club tropes results in something beautifully atmospheric.

Raphaelle 'Ra' Standell-Preston and Alex 'Agor' Kerby continue their journey on their latest LP, and it finds them flitting between either side of the Atlantic.

Gradually built during these twilight sessions, new album 'Open Reduction Internal Fixation' slowly came into focus.

The record drops on October 11th via Arbutus Records, and it's led by left field dancefloor workout 'All That Blue'.

Laced with colour and invention, it's a spirited comeback, one that yearns towards euphoria while retaining their immersive qualities.

Blue Hawaii explains...

"'All That Blue' is a dance-floor friendly slapper written in early spring of 2019, in Berlin and Montreal. It features Ra delivering a syrupy, relaxed verse wishing away the dregs of winter and grey skies, contrasted against a belted chorus demanding all that blue and sunshine."

"Deep bass, spacey acoustic guitar, saxophone, heavy vocoding, and hypnotic drums form the basis for the lyrical feeling, chugging forward towards good vibes..."

Photo Credit: Ariana Molly