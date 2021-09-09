BLOW Share Addictive New Single 'Meguro'

French group BLOW have shared their new single 'Meguro'.

The project's debut album was a synth-laden delight, and they entered the studio in high spirits to craft a follow up.

But then the pandemic happened. The results pushed BLOW further than ever, with their music taking on sharper dichotomies between light and shade.

Produced by Kitsuné-fostered talent Crayon, BLOW will release their second album in 2022, and it's led by new single 'Meguro'.

Reminiscent of Jungle or Hot Chip, the funky, retro-futurist take on synth-pop has a Gallic charm all of its own.

BLOW comment...

“‘Meguro’ relates the hope of a lost soul clumsily trying to hold onto life, but without being in control. He doesn't remember who he is and was. Every threshold, every twilight and every morning, the madness of bitterness gets reborn inside of him. His soul yet grants him new reasons to live, then he holds onto mystical beings and hallucinations. He can't separate dream from reality anymore. In a dream, a soul in need is taking by surprise, I'm losing myself. Does it mean anything?"

Julien Meyzindi, a former dancer of the Opera de Paris, features in the stunning video, directed by Parisian film-maker Lokmane.

Tune in now.

