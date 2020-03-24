Blossoms Announce New Isolation Album

Blossoms have shared plans for a new isolation album.

The band have been using their lockdown time wisely, sharing Zoom enhanced live covers with fans.

Re-working their own material alongside some formative influences, the project will be collected for an official release.

Out shortly, 'Blossoms In Isolation' documents this period, and features renditions of material by Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, The Coral, and more.

Full tracklisting will be confirmed shortly, with 'Blossoms In Isolation' following hot on the heels of their number one album 'Foolish Living Spaces'.

The news comes as Blossoms prepare to release live album ‘Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport' on July 3rd.

Check out Blossoms take on Frank Ocean's track 'Lost' below.

