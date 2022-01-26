Blossoms Announce New Album 'Ribbon Around The Bomb'

Blossoms will release their new album 'Ribbon Around The Bomb' on April 29th.

The band returned at the end of 2021, sharing their bold single 'Care For' and its vivid video.

New album 'Ribbon Around The Bomb' seals their return, and it's set to be released this Spring.

Out on April 29th, the new album was produced alongside continual collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey, with the song cycle hinging on a central character The Writer.

Tom Ogden explains:

The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me. Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance...

Continuing, he says there's an element of Frida Kahlo in his work...

While on tour in 2019 in Mexico, I visited Frida Kahlo’s house. Looking at her paintings on show, someone had described one of them as being like a ‘ribbon around a bomb’. I immediately thought that it was a great title for a song and album because of the imagery that it evoked in my mind. I thought about how lots of things in life could be described as being a ribbon around a bomb in the sense that as people we often dress things up which have a darkness lying beneath them.

