Blossoms Announce New Album 'Foolish Loving Spaces'

Blossoms have outlined plans for new album 'Foolish Loving Spaces'.

The band's 2018 album 'Cool Like You' reached the Top Five, and spawned some of the biggest live shows the group have ever played.

New album 'Foolish Loving Spaces' continues this momentum, and it emerged from sessions alongside James Skelly and Rich Turvey at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.

Landing on January 31st, the record features recent single 'Your Girlfriend', which was released earlier in the summer.

Blossoms say...

The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.

It’s inspired by a summer spent listening to ‘Stop Making Sense’, ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Screamadelica’...

Blossoms will play the following shows:

March

7 Norwich The LCR, UEA

8 Margate Margate Winter Gardens

10 Nottingham Rock City

11 Sheffield O2 Academy

12 Bath Forum

14 Exeter The Great Hall

15 Bournemouth O2 Academy

17 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

18 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 Hull Bonus Arena

22 Glasgow O2 Academy

24 Leeds O2 Academy

25 Newcastle O2 Academy

27 Birmingham O2 Academy

28 Manchester Arena

