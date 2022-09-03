Bloomsday Launch Debut Album 'Place To Land'

Brooklyn singer-songwriter/producer duo Bloomsday are set to deliver their debut album, ‘Place To Land’, on June 10th on Bayonet Records.

An exhibit of the multiple talents in their arsenal, ‘Place To Land’ sees the duo writing, producing, and playing across an album that is at once tender and delving into the darkness. Born from that abundance of introspection that 2020’s lockdown provided, that downtime proved a valuable avenue for Iris James Garrison and Alex Harwood to solidify what Bloomsday would become.

The announcement also marks the release of gorgeous lead single ‘Phase’ and its equally beautiful accompanying video. The delicate, thoughtful track flexes their musical muscles to create an intricate slice of dreamy indie.

Of the track, Iris shares: “Everything in my life had changed: my housing, my job, my girlfriend dumped me. It was this feeling of all of this ‘me’ in my life being in flux. While I’m singing it, I’m hoping life will give me an easy way to get through to whatever the next thing will be, and to face the challenges that will inevitably happen.”

On ‘Phase’, Bloomsday are reborn; that transformation can only continue on ‘Place To Land’.

Words: Neive McCarthy

Photo Credit: Gabi Rudin

- - -