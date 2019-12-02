BLOOD-VISIONS Explore The Suffocation Of Small Town Life On '01604ever'

BLOOD-VISIONS grew up in Northampton, a Midlands town that remains - despite slowthai's best efforts - largely off the map.

A post-industrial town with all the issues that suggests , it can be a suffocating place to live if you want to do something different with your life.

True Friend Tapes is a new label based in Northampton, a platform for like-minds and outsider voices with an aptitude for creativity.

Punk collective BLOOD-VISIONS are one of their first signings, fresh from supporting the likes of Drug Church, Single Mothers and Jeffrey Lewis amongst others.

New single '01604ever' is a caustic but righteous punk squall, a song that picks apart the negative aspects of small town life - the lack of prospects, the heavy drinking, the spectre of violence.

But it's not all darkness. Amid all this, BLOOD-VISIONS locate the sense of community and outsider camaraderie that allows DIY communities like theirs to exist.

Vocalist Joss Carter comments...

"'01604ever' is about the repetitive drudge that office jobs and bartending can overwhelm you with, and the role that, for better or worse, alcohol tends to play in relation to that..."

Tune in now.

Catch BLOOD-VISIONS at Northampton's The Black Prince on November 29th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.