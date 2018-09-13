Blood Red Shoes Announce New Album 'Get Tragic'

Blood Red Shoes are set to release new album 'Get Tragic' on January 25th.

The duo have reconvened, following a short breather after their fourth album. It was, they explain, much needed - not only to restore the creative batteries, but for their own well-being.

“We didn’t, at any point, have a breather,” says Steven Ansel (drums and vocals), “We probably didn’t see each other for about 10 days a year, tops, for six or seven years.”

New album 'Get Tragic' was gradually brought into focus, following singer Laura Mary-Carter's "classic break up move" - flying out to Los Angeles.

“That’s the whole running theme of this record,” says Steven. “The reason we called it 'Get Tragic' is because we realised that everything we’ve been doing over the last three years is kinda tragic!”

Realising they needed each other, Blood Red Shoes hit the studio in Leeds, and - following an accident to Laura - began to include extra keyboards.

Out on January 25th, 'Get Tragic' is preceded by mighty new single 'Mexican Dress', with Laura explaining:

“This song is about the lengths people will go to for attention. Whether it’s online or in real life - small hits of validation and the feeling of having all eyes on you have become our generation’s biggest drug problem!”

Tune in now.

Catch Blood Red Shoes at the following shows:

January

26 London Borderline

30 Manchester Soup Kitchen

31 Glasgow Stereo Cafe Bar

