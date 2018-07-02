Blood Orange Shares New Song 'Charcoal Baby'

Blood Orange has shared the video for powerful new song 'Charcoal Baby'.

Dev Hynes will return later in the year, with new album 'Negro Swan' set to be released on August 24th.

Said to be one of his most personal statements yet, the album deals with race, identity, and mental health issues.

Porches' Aaron Maine co-writes 'Charcoal Baby', a pensive, powerful offering which features visuals directed by Crack Stevens.

An imposing statement, you can check out 'Charcoal Baby' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.