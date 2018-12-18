Blood Orange Announces 'Angel's Pulse' Mixtape

Blood Orange will release new mixtape 'Angel's Pulse' on July 12th.

Dev Hynes is continually creative, with his lengthy list of collaborations - both stated and behind the scenes - including an incredible international cast.

New mixtape 'Angel's Pulse' however is resolutely his own work, with the New York based artist performing, producing, and mixing the material himself.

Presented as a mixtape, it lands this Friday - July 12th - with Blood Orange sending fans a note to explain...

My new record is called 'Angel’s Pulse' & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape. I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one.

Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.

Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon.

Devonté aka Blood Orange.

