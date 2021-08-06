Blondes Return With Indie Anthem 'MINIMUM WAGE'

Indie risers Blondes have shared their new anthem 'MINIMUM WAGE'.

The band have pushed back against the pandemic, making themselves heard in the most difficult climate imaginable.

New single 'MINIMUM WAGE' is part of their rise, already a key part of their identity and set to be a standout at their upcoming live shows.

Set to play Live At Leeds on October 16th, Blondes will also play a set through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel tonight (June 8th) at 11.30pm.

Out now, 'MINIMUM WAGE' races out of the traps, an urgent, ultra-catchy piece of guitar music with a punchy chorus.

The video for 'MINIMUM WAGE' was crafted by Dom Foster in collaboration with James Slater, and the band feature front and centre.

There's a DIY charm to the balloon filled clip, which uses visual references drawn from Wes Anderson films to Andy Warhol's Factory heyday.

Alex Davison, Blondes guitarist, says...

“The video for Minimum Wage was such great fun to shoot. It was filmed at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool in a large industrial space where we, the band, pull the elements that make up the ‘pop video’ out of a small, delivery sized, cardboard box. We are the workmen that construct the set of our own promotional film in which we then star. The idea came together very quickly, and makes reference to the Talking Heads film Stop Making Sense, Wes Anderson and Mary Poppins. There’s also a nod to Andy Warhol’s Factory’’.

Tune in now.

