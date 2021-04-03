Blondes New Single 'Coming Of Age' Is A True "Self-Fulfilling Anthem"

Blondes are five friends drawn together by a mutual love for debauchery.

Their paths crossing at a multitude of student parties while living in Nottingham, they quickly spent more time day-dreaming about being in a band than they actually did studying.

Abandoning academic for guitar pop, Blondes match truthful, honest songwriting with some wicked hooks and refreshing pop elements.

New single 'Coming Of Age' has become a viral phenomenon, storming across TikTok with its naked simplicity earning rave reviews.

There's a sense of quiet longing at play in Blondes songwriting, one that marks them out from their peers.

Alex says: "'Coming Of Age' started with the guitar riff, and there was something so nostalgic sounding about it. The song itself is a semi-autobiographical story about risking something with the blind hope that it would pay off. In a way, it became our self-fulfilling anthem."

Clash has first play of the new video, and it's a colourful return, one that pushes Blondes out into the watching world.

Tune in now.

