Blondage's 'Over It' Is A Searing Pop Statement

Copenhagen's Blondage can only ever do things her own way.

An artist who sits outside the pop mainstream, her flouro-soaked, colour-laden music vision is impossible to ignore.

New EP 'I Love Music' lands on February 28th, and it matches her pop precision to production of real nuance.

Stripped from the EP, new single 'Over It' is out now, and it demolishes the boundaries placed in front of it.

The crisp chorus masks the nuanced lyricism, something director Zille Bostinius picks up on in the video.

Blondage is shown in a makeup tutorial, echoing the vast visual language that exists online. The singer comments:

"I wanted to imitate a classic makeup tutorial because, first of all, I think it's a wildly fascinating phenomenon, and secondly, it says something about our need to stage ourselves and reap the admiration of others. It is totally human and I do participate in the game myself, but social media has enabled our self-cultivation to an extent that is also extremely disruptive and honestly quite creepy."

"The video balances the polished and macabre. I have started editing my videos myself, which makes the process even more intimate and the end result very honest and personal."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zille Bostinius

