Bloc Party's 'Traps' Is A Bruising Triumph

Bloc Party return with new single 'Traps'.

The single is out now, and it's the opening shot from the band's incoming studio album 'Alpha Games'.

Out on April 29th, the record was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan, and it's their first in five years.

'Traps' is a bold statement of intent, tapping into their early post-punk influences while adding arena muscle.

It's a dynamic, direct piece of guitar music, lit up by that savage, auto-destructive guitar solo and pinned down by Kele Okereke's urgent vocal.

The frontman comments...

“From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Wunmi Onibudo

