Bloc Party's Kele Okereke Details New Album '2042'

Kele Okereke has shared details of his new album '2042'.

The singer has completed his touring obligations with Bloc Party, and has now set his sights on his fourth solo album.

His first since 2017's predominantly acoustic 'Fatherland', new album '2042' will be released on November 8th.

An intensely individual experiences - it's been released on Kele's own label - the record returns to his electronic roots while dealing with the pernicious impact of racism in the Western world.

New song 'Jungle Bunny' is online now, matching snappy guitar lines against jagged production, while Kele's lyrics speak openly about his experiences.

“There is a history of black entertainers feeling that after they have achieved a certain level of success that they are above discussions of race but that idea is a delusion,” says Kele.

“As a person of colour living in the western world, it does not matter how much wealth one accumulates, race will follow you wherever you go."

“With 'Jungle Bunny' I wanted explore this idea: In a time of such rampant division and public racism, what is the responsibility of the black entertainer?"

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1) JUNGLE BUNNY

2) PAST LIVES INTERLUDE

3) LET ENGLAND BURN

4) ST KAEPERNICK WEPT

5) GUAVA RUBICON

6) MY BUSINESS

7) CEILING GAMES

8) WHERE SHE CAME FROM INTERLUDE

9) BETWEEN ME AND MY MAKER

10) NATURAL HAIR

11) CYRIL'S BLOOD

12) SECRETS WEST 29TH

13) CATCHING FEELINGS

14) A DAY OF NATIONAL SHAME INTERLUDE

15) OCEAN VIEW

16) BACK BURNER