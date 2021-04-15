Bleachers Tackle Depression On 'Stop Making This Hurt'

Bleachers have shared their potent new single 'Stop Making This Hurt'.

The Jack Antanoff led project returned at the end of last year, sharing two new singles - the Bruce Springsteen enabled 'Chinatown' and '45'.

New album 'Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night' is out on July 30th, with a full North American tour to follow.

New single 'Stop Making This Hurt' deals with depression, but it also bursts through the veil of negativity, emerging with an empowered sense of purpose.

Jack Antonoff says the single "is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people... it’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression - which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through."

"Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualise it for days but what I'm truly left with is a voice in my head shouting: 'Stop Making This Hurt'".

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Karlotta KohC

