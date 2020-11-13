Bleachers link with Bruce Springsteen on new single 'chinatown'.

The project is helmed Jack Antonoff, but has been largely silent since a 2017 studio album.

In the meantime, Jack Antonoff has become pop's producer du jour, working on colossal projects with Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, The Chicks, and FKA twigs.

A new double single release pairs '45' with 'chinatown', and the latter features fellow New Jersey resident Bruce Springsteen.

Jack Antonoff describes it...

'chinatown' starts in NYC and travels to new jersey. that pull back to the place i am from mixed with terror of falling in love again. having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself. thinking you know yourself and where you are from…. having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay…

i started to write this song with these ideas ringing in my head. to further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. there are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die.

'chinatown' and '45' are both the story of this - 'chinatown' through someone else, '45' through the mirror. as for bruce, it’s the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him. he is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place i am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.

