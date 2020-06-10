Bleached Make Light Of A Dark Situation With 'Stupid Boys'

West Coast duo Bleached have shared their new single 'Stupid Boys'.

The band's 2019 album 'Don't You Think You've Had Enough' was widely praised, followed by some potent live shows.

Heading back into the studio, the Clavin sisters return with a precocious new single, catchy while refusing to pull its punches.

The chanting vocals discuss toxic masculinity, as well as encouraging female empowerment.

Bleached sing: “Try to rebound with my best friend / I saw you slide into her DM’s / Get a tattoo of my first name / cross it out and tell me I’m lame.”

“Making light of a dark situation has been a tool I’ve used to get through challenging times,” says Jennifer Clavin. “Specifically, a way I’ve often honored my recovery is to tell my story through my lyrics - this time the subject is crazy ex-boyfriends.”

“This started out as a jokey song, something light-hearted, meant to be danced to...or so I thought. After the most recent flood of ‘me too’ call outs around men in the music scene, I returned to this song and felt somewhat surprised, because the lyrics actually aren’t so light-hearted, and they directly refer back to experiences related to the reckoning we just saw go down. I don’t wanna keep dwelling on the past and all its fucked up-ness, but I also don’t wanna ignore it and brush it under the rug like it never happened.”

“What I do believe is that life is about finding a balance between the dark and light, and if I want inner peace I have to allow the light in to absorb the dark. So maybe this song has changed shape, just like our understanding of things change over time, with perspective, and now it is both a vessel for some painful memories and a testament to growth and healing, and to me, that’s what music is for. I’m proud of this song for so many reasons, but most especially because it strikes that balance for me, and I hope for you too.”

Tune in now.

