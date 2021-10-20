Blawan's 'Under Belly' Has Got Fans Spun

Blawan returns with new single 'Under Belly'.

The producer raised eyebrows at the start of the year, after escaping the UK to play a somewhat controversial rave in Kiev - and then getting stuck there.

His new EP 'Woke Up Right Handed' places the focus right back on his music, and it's set to be released on November 12th through XL Recordings.

Blawan - Under Belly

Taken from 'Woke Up Right Handed', released 12th November and available to pre-order now. ⁠



https://t.co/bPNI6bMEuW

⁠ pic.twitter.com/R9YBuehsvb — XL RECORDINGS (@XLRECORDINGS) October 19, 2021

Renowned for his raw, crunching touch, Blawan's catalogue sits at the forefront of innovations within UK techno.

New track 'Under Belly' is a complete body-swerve, though, with its startling sonic palette recalling the work of electronic auteur Matthew Herbert.

Remaining - however loosely - in the techno sphere, the melodies are a kind of 'oompah oompah' brass band sound recontextualised within analogue electronics.

Undeniably original, it's sparked a huge conversation on social media. Tune in below.

