Blanco combines with NSG on new single 'Surveillance'.

The track is a real summer jam, with its effervescent feel enhanced by the dextrous flows of those on the mic.

A perfectly weighted collaboration, Blanco is the ideal candidate to step inside NSG's vibesy realm.

Leaning on those afrobeats sounds, it's a light-hearted club mover with a delicious chorus.

Carefully finessed, 'Surveillance' paves the way for Blanco's incoming album 'City Of God'.

Check it out now.

