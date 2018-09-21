Blanck Mass Shares Caustic New Track 'Love Is A Parasite'

Blanck Mass has shared caustic new track 'Love Is A Parasite' - tune in now.

The producer - Benjamin John Power - is now based in Scotland, working from a studio just outside Edinburgh.

New album 'Animated Violence Mild' will be released on August 16th, with Blanck Mass now sharing the third, and final, preview.

'Love Is A Parasite' is a corrosive blast of digitised noise, while the video picks apart the nauseating aspects of 21st century hyper-capitalism.

The clip was directed by Craig Murray, who has previously worked with Converge and Mogwai.

Blanck Mass comments...

"I wanted to speak to Craig Murray about making the ‘...Parasite' video as his work definitely bridges that gap between the grotesque and the beautiful that I am so keen on. Presenting the darker theme of global mass consumerism whilst poking fun at the '80s and starring a Drag Queen overseeing chaos wasn't going to be an easy task but he nailed it."

Craig Murray added: "It was great to be asked by Ben to work on this which instantly led us to bizarrely mirrored ideas… I decided to set the film in 1983 as a nod to Cronenberg and in order to do that everything from the costumes to the shooting and post production needed to fit. I have a deep nostalgia with this time period and its video formats, so to honour it we shot on a transmission feed which we glitched by plugging and unplugging the cable."

Tune in now.

Catch Blanck Mass at the following shows:

August

19 London Rough Trade East*

20 Brighton Resident *

22 Bristol Rough Trade *

26 London Scala

* instore performances

