Blanck Mass Returns With 'Animated Violence Mild'

Blanck Mass is set to release new album 'Animated Violence Mild' on August 16th.

Scottish based Benjamin John Power is ready to write a fresh chapter, working from his studio on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

New record 'Animated Violence Mild' was constructed during 2018, a year marked by political controversy, and an increasing bleakness over British society.

This new album deals with grief in both a personal and broader sense, focussing on what we as a species have lost.

He explains: "In this post-industrial, post-enlightenment religion of ourselves, we have manifested a serpent of consumerism which now coils back upon us. It seduces us with our own bait as we betray the better instincts of our nature and the future of our own world. We throw ourselves out of our own garden. We poison ourselves to the edges of an endless sleep."

"I believe that many of us have willfully allowed our survival instinct to become engulfed by the snake we birthed. Animated — brought to life by humankind. Violent — insurmountable and wild beyond our control. Mild — delicious."

New track 'House vs. House' is the first to emerge from the record, and it's a corrosive burst of noise, a challenging, arresting return. It's bleak but shot through with light, the possibilities it offers leading Blanck Mass in fresh directions.

Tune in now.

