Blanck Mass Confirms New Album 'In Ferneaux'

Blanck Mass has laid out plans for new album 'In Fernaux'.

The producer has collected a huge library of field recordings from his global travels, which form the spine of the new record.

Out on February 26th via Sacred Bones, the album is split into two pieces, alternating long-form journeys.

Excerpt 'Starstuff' is online now, and it's typically fascinating work from the electronic musician.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Harrison Reid

