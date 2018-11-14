Blanche Shares Powerhouse Pop Cut 'Moment'

Belgian pop powerhouse Blanche has shared new single 'Moment'.

Already a key facet of the music scene in her homeland the pop prodigy is blessed with independence of mind, and this filters into everything she places her name against.

New single 'Moment' is a striking return, a bold, confident approach allied to one of her most perfect vocal takes yet.

Produced by Rich Cooper and mixed by Dan Grech it's a song about seizing the day, a carpe diem hymn that strikes home with unerring accuracy.

Blanche says that the single is about “living in the present, trying to forget about any doubts and fears you have… we have to let ourselves live. If we don’t learn to enjoy the present moment, then we might regret it when it’s over...”

Tune in now.

