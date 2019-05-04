BLAKE's 'Home Truth' Is A Savage Piece Of Jazz-Leaning Pop

BLAKE is a New Zealand born songwriter who has navigated her way to the UK, finding a new home in London's dense network of creative communities.

Along the way she's gathered new experiences, fresh influences, all of this helping to develop her own voice into something truly unique.

Fresh from a packed out show at London jazz hub Ronnie Scott's, BLAKE is ready to unveil the first sign of her incoming EP.

'Home Truth' is a jazz-leaning slice of alt-pop, the sound of someone retaining their class as they issue a dressing down to a would-be significant other.

It's propelled by BLAKE's biting delivery, her voice relishing every line, but it's also remarkably subtle - from the slight hip-hop feel to the beat and the sun-burned guitar line.

It's an addictive start, one we're happy to share - we'll enjoy seeing where BLAKE goes next.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.