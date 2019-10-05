Blaenavon Pull Festival, Bombay Bicycle Club Commitments

Blaenavon have been forced to halt their upcoming live activities due to health issues.

The three-piece were due to play London's Community Festival this summer, before hitting Reading and Leeds.

Alongside this, the band have been booked as support for Bombay Bicycle Club's incoming tour of North America.

Sadly, this will not now happen - citing ongoing health concerns, Blaenavon have decided to take time out.

Management have posted a statement online, thanking fans for their support, and advising that all refunds are available at point of purchase.

Here's the full statement.

Please read this important message: pic.twitter.com/7TzNWiebpb — blaenavon (@Blaenavon) June 19, 2019

