bladee, Mechatok Launch Joint Album

Multi-disciplinary artist bladee links with Mechatok on new album project 'Good Luck'.

The record was constructed last winter, and presciently picks up on an atmosphere of "impending doom".

A full collaboration, 'Good Luck' lands on December 10th through YEAR0001 and it's led by new single 'God'.

A crunching piece of electronics that blends future pop instincts, club tropes, and deft ambient digitalism, into something truly otherworldly.

Tune in now.

'Good Luck' tracklisting:

Intro

Rainbow

Sun

God

Drama

You

Into

One

Grace

