BLACKPINK Announce Debut Album Plans

BLACKPINK have laid out plans for their debut album.

The K-Pop icons have already had a busy year, making a dazzling guest appearance on Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' album.

Recently performing their single 'How You Like That' on Fallon, the group have now confirmed plans for a full album.

BLACKPINK will release their debut album on October 2nd, and there's a new single due out next month.

There's a few more hints, too, with the group promising that the next single boasts a surprise guest...

